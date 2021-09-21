Meta 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00130572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.