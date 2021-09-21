SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

