Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,975 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $113.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.