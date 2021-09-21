14,262 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $885.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

