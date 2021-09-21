CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,696 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $77,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.