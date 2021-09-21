ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 24,500 NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050 over the last three months.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

