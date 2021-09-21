iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 80,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 499,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after buying an additional 141,722 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

