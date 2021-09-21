Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 30 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2,665.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after buying an additional 1,424,888 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $355.70 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.85 and its 200-day moving average is $332.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,547,100 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

