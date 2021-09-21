Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.