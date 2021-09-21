Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,570 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 12,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 340,546 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 157,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

