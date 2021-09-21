$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.