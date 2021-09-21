Bank of The West Buys New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.04.

Shares of LVS opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

