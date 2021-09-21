Bank of The West Acquires 677 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $641.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.09.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

