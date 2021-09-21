Bank of The West Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $302.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

