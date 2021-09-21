Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of John Bean Technologies worth $71,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $743,380 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

