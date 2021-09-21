Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

