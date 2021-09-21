Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 99.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 99.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,739,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 868,621 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 96.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 598,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 643,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 313,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Neogen’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.