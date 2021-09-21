BlackRock Inc. Acquires 457,321 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $6,059,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

