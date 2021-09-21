Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

