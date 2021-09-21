$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.75. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $594.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ducommun by 31.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.