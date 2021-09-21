Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,741 shares of company stock worth $2,470,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

