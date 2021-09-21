Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 10,155 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

