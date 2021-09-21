Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

