Jobchain Achieves Market Cap of $4.70 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $2,429.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,555,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

