Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $146,015.77 and $13.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,291.94 or 0.99996373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00081897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00799369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.19 or 0.00402357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00276584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002171 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004972 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,491,151 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

