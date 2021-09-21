Secret Price Down 3% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Secret has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00004562 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $137.66 million and $2.29 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.19 or 0.00402357 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00979186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

