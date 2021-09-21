Spectiv Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00131612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045807 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars.

