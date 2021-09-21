General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 145,541 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.