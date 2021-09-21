General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.
Shares of GIS opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 145,541 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
