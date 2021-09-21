Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

