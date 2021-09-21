People s United Financial Inc. Sells 810 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $425.48 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.79 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.