People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $56,444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $43,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $39,695,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

