World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of World Fuel Services worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

