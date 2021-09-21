Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,457 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

