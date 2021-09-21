BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,163,796 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.55% of Fiserv worth $4,639,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

