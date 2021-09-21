BlackRock Inc. Sells 65,726 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of Moody’s worth $3,983,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $64,734,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.1% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 953,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,653,000 after purchasing an additional 197,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.01. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.