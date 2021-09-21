Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CJS Securities

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.6% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 165.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

