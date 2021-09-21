BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417,678 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.30% of Synopsys worth $3,493,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $340.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

