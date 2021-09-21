BlackRock Inc. Has $3.72 Billion Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American International Group worth $3,720,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $3,295,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,499,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,531 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 611,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,016,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

