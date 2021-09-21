Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDE shares. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.