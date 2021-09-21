Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mustang Bio worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 70.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MBIO opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $238.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

