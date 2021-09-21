Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $536,000 Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 716,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQB stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $285.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.07.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. Research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQB. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

