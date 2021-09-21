Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.