Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

