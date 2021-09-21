Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

