Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE CPNG opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.