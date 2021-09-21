Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MURGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.47%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

