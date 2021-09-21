Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

