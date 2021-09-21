AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. Analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

