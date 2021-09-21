AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
