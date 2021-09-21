Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 16,833 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,833 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

