Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,350 shares of company stock valued at $23,393,522 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

